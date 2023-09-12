Tuesday, Sept. 12
Boys soccer
Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Meadowbrook, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Bloomsburg at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Coed cross country
Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 5 p.m.
Lewisburg at Mount Carmel, 4:15 p.m.
Shikellamy/ Montoursville at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run/ Jersey Shore/Loyalsock at Shamokin, 4:15 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Shamokin at Lewisburg, 5:30 p.m.
Girls tennis
Danville at Milton, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 13
Girls soccer
Hughesville at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Mount Carmel at Milton, 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 4:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Girls tennis
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Hughesville at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Williamsport at Milton, 4 p.m.
Coed golf
Montoursville at Mifflinburg (at Shade Mountain), 3:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove (at Susquehanna Valley C.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Danville at Warrior Run (at Wynding Brook G.C.), 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14
Boys soccer
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook at Towanda, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, 4:30 p.m.
Milton at Selinsgrove, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Lewisburg at Danville, 5:30 p.m.
