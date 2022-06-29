Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 82. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 79. Actor Gary Busey is 78. Comedian Richard Lewis is 75. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 74. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 74. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 69. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 69. Actor Maria Conchita Alonso is 67. Actor Kimberlin Brown (TV: “The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 61. Actor Sharon Lawrence is 61. Actor Amanda Donohoe is 60. Actor Judith Hoag is 59. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 59. R&B singer Stedman Pearson (Five Star) is 58. Actor Kathleen Wilhoite is 58. Producer-writer Matthew Weiner is 57. Actor Melora Hardin is 55. Actor Brian D’Arcy James is 54. Actor Christina Chang is 51. Rap DJ and record producer DJ Shadow is 50. Actor Lance Barber is 49. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 45. Actor Zuleikha Robinson is 45. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 44. Actor Luke Kirby is 44. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 44. Comedian-writer Colin Jost is 40. Actor Lily Rabe is 40. R&B singer Aundrea Fimbres is 39. NBA forward Kawhi Leonard is 31. Actor Camila Mendes (TV: “Riverdale”) is 28.
