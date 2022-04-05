Mary P. Yarger
Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 8, at Christ’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 S. Third St., Lewisburg, where the funeral will follow at 11.
Hescal R. Richards Jr.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, April 7, at Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc., PC, 207 Broadway St., Turbotville, where the funeral will follow at noon.
Gregory J. Snyder
A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Spyglass Ridge Winery, 105 Carroll Road, Sunbury.
Albert P. Hess
Visitation is from 10 a.m to noon Friday, April 22, at the John H. Shaw II Funeral Home, 801 Market St., Lewisburg, with a closing Masonic ceremony. A celebration of life will follow at 1 p.m., at Montandon American Legion.
