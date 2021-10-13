James Madison University welcomes Class of 2025
HARRISONBURG, Va. — Two local students are among those to recently enter James Madison University as members of the Class of 2025.
Local residents who are members of the class include:
• Mackenzie Derr of Milton
• Laura Wassmer of Milton
Neagu participates in theater production
ANNVILLE — Nicholas Neagu, of Milton, is participating in Wig and Buckle Theater Company’s production of “The Cripple of Inishmaan” at Lebanon Valley College.
Neagu, a graduate of Milton Area Senior High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in early childhood education at Lebanon Valley College.
“The Cripple of Inishmaan” is a dark comedy by Martin McDonagh. It follows the life of Billy and his attempts to star in a film documentary.
Cybersecurity expert to speak at Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — A learning opportunity for Pennsylvania College of Technology students is being extended to the community when an expert on cybersecurity visits campus.
Jon Matthews, vice president of digital forensics and incident response for CyberMaxx, will address students and the public from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 26, in Room 1056 of the Student and Administrative Services Center.
The college’s current masking policy requires everyone, including visitors to campus, to be masked while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
In his role at CyberMaxx, a cybersecurity firm for 1,000-plus health care facilities, Matthews helps clients determine the cause and extent of security breaches. His extensive cybersecurity background includes work as a cyber counterintelligence special agent for the U.S. Army.
Matthews’ presentation will cover recent ransomware attacks, identify common tools used by threat actors and describe mitigation measures that companies can employ to help prevent future attacks. Time will be allotted for questions.
The Information Security Association, a student organization, is sponsoring Matthews’ visit to Penn College.
