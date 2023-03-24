1946: The Soviet Union announced that it was withdrawing its troops from Iran.
1989: The Exxon Valdez spilled 240,000 barrels of oil in Alaska’s Prince William Sound after it ran aground.
2014: It was announced that the U.S. and its allies would exclude Russia from the G8 meeting and boycott a planned summit in Sochi in response to Russia’s takeover of Crimea.
