Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department Activity report
• Monday, May 31: Noise complaint, 1:24 p.m., Old Turnpike and Fairfield roads; property issue, 1:24 p.m., St. Catherine Street; assist police agency, 3:52 p.m., Hepburn Street, Milton; assist police agency, 4:30 p.m., Race Street, Milton; assist police police agency, 5 p.m. Broadway and South Turbot Avenue, Milton.
Tuesday, June 1: Burglar alarm, 7:03 a.m., Red Fox Lane; 9-1-1 open line, 10:22 a.m., North Third Street; theft, 11:17 a.m., St. Mary Street; reckless operation, 11:27 a.m., Old Turnpike Road; accident, 11:30 a.m., St. Mary Street and North Derr Drive; phone call request, 4:04 p.m., Raymond Street, Milton; theft, 4:21 p.m., Hawthorne Drive; NCIC, 7:29 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; 9-1-1 accidental call, 8:15 p.m., North 16th Street; traffic warning, 10:48 p.m., Route 15 and Furnace Road.
• Wednesday, June 2: Pedestrian stop, 2:15 a.m., Wolfe Field; domestic, 8:13 a.m., Market Street; welfare check, 8:31 a.m., Equestrian Lane; parking complaint, South Fifth Street; hit and run, 9:17 a.m., Market Street; be on the lookout, 10:14 a.m., Penn Township, Snyder County; information, 12:26 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; traffic stop, North Derr Drive and St. Mary Street; assist fire/EMS, 2:19 p.m., Routes 45 and 15.
• Thursday, June 3: Suspicious vehicle, 12:32 a.m., North Fifth Street; noise complaint, 3:37 a.m., North Fourth Street; hit and run, 9:18 a.m., Market Street; accident, 10:01 a.m., West Market Street; suicide attempt, 10:25 a.m., South Second Street; information, 11:15 a.m., South 19th Street; hit and run, 12:58 a.m., South Seventh Street; noise complaint, 2:04 p.m., North Third Street; theft, 2:08 p.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 2:11 p.m., Route 15 and Buffalo Road; traffic stop, 5:39 p.m., Market Street.
• Friday, June 4: Assault, 7:13 a.m., Buffalo Road; vehicle lock out, 9:59 a.m., Market Street; theft, 9:59 a.m., Hawthorne Drive; domestic, 11:16 a.m., St. Catherine Street; accident, 1:15 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; property issue, 1:41 p.m., Route 15 and Buffalo Road; hit and run, 3:33 p.m., Market Street; hit and Run, 3:47 p.m., North Water Street; dispute, 4:07 p.m., North Third Street; vehicle accident, 5:48 p.m., Furnace Road and Stein lane; noise complaint, 5:57 p.m., North Third street; welfare check, 10:13 p.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 10:22 p.m., North Third Street; dispute, 10:33 p.m., Brown Street; overdose, 11:57 p.m., West Market Street.
• Saturday, June 5: Disturbance, 1:03 a.m., Market Street; dispute, 6:09 a.m., Market Street; animal issue, 9:02 a.m., Market and North Water streets; information, 1:47 p.m., Industrial Boulevard; complaint, 2:18 p.m., Smoketown Road; animal issue, 2:58 p.m., River Road, Kelly Township; domestic, 3:53 p.m., North 10th Street; overdose, 3:53 p.m., South 19th Street; traffic control, 4:27 p.m., Market and South Front streets; animal complaint, 6:33 p.m., River Road, Kelly Township; traffic control, 7:20 p.m., Market and South Water streets; assist fire/EMS, 8:40 p.m., South Sixth Street; traffic warning, 9:50 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic warning, 10:16 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic arrest, 10:22 p.m., South Derr Drive.
• Sunday, June 6: Traffic warning, 12:46 a.m., North Seventh Street and North Derr Drive; phone call request, 2:43 a.m., West Market Street; motorist assist, 12:25 p.m., Route 15 and Buffalo Road; traffic control, 12:30 p.m., Market Street; noise complaint, 12:34 p.m., Route 15 and St. Mary Street; assault, 2:10 p.m., Montcalm Place; assist fire/EMS, 3:32 p.m., South Fifth Street; MHMR, 4 p.m., Smoketown Road; non-reportable accident, 4:18 p.m., North Derr Drive; traffic detail, 4:50 p.m., Market Street; traffic detail, 6:47 p.m., Market Street; hit and run, 6:51 p.m., North Derr Drive; assist fire agency, 7:21 p.m., South 14th Street; welfare check, 8:10 p.m., South Eighth Street; assist other police agency, 11:57 p.m., Elm Street, Milton.
State Police At Selinsgrove 2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Suspected minor injuries were reported following a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:08 p.m. June 7 at Mill and Airport Roads, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Michael Abate, 22, of Winfield, struck the rear of a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Madison Burrell, 22, of Selinsgrove, as it was stopped on Mill Road to make a turn onto Airport Road.
Abate and a passenger in his vehicle, Kaina Royer, 23, of Winfield, were both not belted, trooper said. Royer sustained a suspected minor injury.
Burrell, who was belted, also sustained a suspected minor injury, troopers reported.
Abate was cited with following too closely.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 11:27 a.m. June 2 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Trooper said a 2020 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Kara Bigger, 32, of Selinsgrove, was turning left from an access road when the vehicle turned into the path of a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Susan Conley, 66, of Strong.
Both drivers were belted and not injured. Bigger was cited with vehicle turning left, troopers reported.
1-vehicle crash
SELINSGROVE — A 56-year-old Port Trevorton woman was uninjured in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:59 a.m. June 6 along University Avenue, Selinsgrove.
Troopers said Lisa Tiebout was driving a 2012 Dodge Avenger west on University Avenue when the vehicle struck a pole.
Troopers said Tiebout, who was belted, was not injured. She was charged with careless driving.
Theft
MONROE TOWNSHIP — An 84-year-old Selinsgrove woman reported that her computer was hacked.
Troopers said someone convinced the woman to send a $500 gift card over the internet. The alleged incident occurred at 6:15 p.m. June 3 along Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Theft
PENN TOWNSHIP — A 56-year-old Selinsgrove man reported the theft of a chair, and bow and arrow.
Troopers said a Hoyt bow and arrow valued at $800 and a chair valued at $300 were stolen.
The alleged incident occurred at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 along School House Lane, Penn Township, Snyder County.
State Police At Montoursville Found property
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — Two .270-caliber bullets were found at 5:40 p.m. June 3 at 397 Thomas Ave., Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, Montoursville Activity report
May: Complaints received, 56; violations issued, 3; warning letters issued, 21.
Administrative citations
May: JA Wright Valley Inn, Williamsport, Lycoming County, Liquor or alcoholic beverages were sold after 2 a.m. Sunday on July 19,26; Aug. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30; Sept. 6, 13, 20, 27; Oct. 4, 11, 18, 25; Nov. 1, 8, 15, 21, 28; Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27; Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; March 7, 14, 21, 28; April 4, 11.
