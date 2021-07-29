Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 64F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.