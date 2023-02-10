Friday, Feb. 10
Boys basketball
Northumberland Chr. at Meadowbrook, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Central Mountain at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Northumberland Chr. at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament
at Giant Center, Hershey
Warrior Run vs. TBA
Coed swimming
Lewisburg at Williamsport Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Coed bowling
Midd-West at Milton, 3:30 p.m.
College wrestling
Lehigh at Bucknell, TBA
Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys basketball
Hughesville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Troy, 3:15 p.m.
Shikellamy at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Lourdes Regional at Mifflinburg, 3:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Lewisburg and Milton at Williamsport Invitational, 9 a.m.
Coed bowling
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Colgate at Bucknell, noon
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Friday, Feb. 17
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
Girls basketball
Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA
College wrestling
Princeton at Bucknell, TBA
