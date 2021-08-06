In 1978, Pope Paul VI died at Castel Gandolfo at age 80.
In 1991, the World Wide Web made its public debut as a means of accessing webpages over the Internet.
In 2005, anti-war activist Cindy Sheehan, whose soldier-son, Casey, was killed in Iraq, began a weeks-long protest outside President George W. Bush’s Texas ranch.
In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was confirmed as the first Hispanic Supreme Court justice by a Senate vote of 68-31.
