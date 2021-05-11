BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair is returning this fall, as announced on the fair’s website.
Fair dates are set for Sept. 24 through Oct. 2 at the fairgrounds.
Ticket information at the site, www.bloomsburgfair.com, has been announced and show tickets and admission tickets are available by calling 570-387-4145, or by visiting the website.
