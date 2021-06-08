MIFFLINBURG — Fairfield Chevrolet-Cadillac, the Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball Program, recently partnered with the Mifflinburg Little League to provide new equipment.
“Playing baseball and softball helps kids develop skills like leadership, cooperation and sportsmanship while bringing families and communities together to show their support,” said Denny Spotts, general manager for Fairfield Chevrolet-Cadillac. “Chevrolet believes in the power of play as a way for young people to build the skills needed to be successful in the future and supports the spirit of teamwork that baseball and softball instills in its players.”
The Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball program and has benefited over 8 million players since it launched sixteen years ago. In 2020, more than 1,300 Chevrolet dealers participated across the country.
Fairfield Chevrolet-Cadillac presented Mifflinburg Little League with an equipment kit that includes items such as equipment bags, first aid kits, batting tees and ball buckets. In addition, Fairfield Chevrolet-Cadillac will present a check representing a one-time monetary contribution to Mifflinburg Little League.
For more information about Chevrolet Youth Baseball and Softball, visit www.chevrolet.com/youthsports.com.
