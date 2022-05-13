Actor Buck Taylor is 84. Actor Harvey Keitel is 83. Author Charles Baxter is 75. Actor Zoe Wanamaker is 74. Actor Franklyn Ajaye is 73. Singer Stevie Wonder is 72. Former Ohio Gov. John Kasich is 70. Actor Leslie Winston is 66. Producer-writer Alan Ball is 65. Basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman is 61. “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert is 58. Rock musician John Richardson is 58. Actor Tom Verica is 58. Singer Darius Rucker (Hootie and the Blowfish) is 56. Actor Susan Floyd is 54. Actor Brian Geraghty is 47. Actor Samantha Morton is 45. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., is 45. Former NBA player Mike Bibby is 44. Rock musician Mickey Madden (Maroon 5) is 43. Actor Iwan Rheon is 37. Actor-writer-director Lena Dunham is 36. Actor Robert Pattinson is 36. Actor Candice Accola King is 35. Actor Hunter Parrish is 35. Folk-rock musician Wylie Gelber (Dawes) is 34. NHL defenseman P.K. Subban is 34. Actor Debby Ryan is 29.
