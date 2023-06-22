Actor Prunella Scales (TV: “Fawlty Towers”) is 91. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is 90. Singer-actor Kris Kristofferson is 87. Actor Klaus Maria Brandauer is 80. Fox News analyst Brit Hume is 80. Singer/producer Peter Asher (Peter and Gordon) is 79. Singer Howard “Eddie” Kaylan is 76. Singer-musician Todd Rundgren is 75. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is 74. Actor Meryl Streep is 74. Actor Lindsay Wagner is 74. Singer Alan Osmond is 74. Actor Graham Greene is 71. Pop singer Cyndi Lauper is 70. Actor Chris Lemmon is 69. Rock musician Derek Forbes is 67. Actor Tim Russ is 67. Rock musician Garry Beers (INXS) is 66. Actor-producer-writer Bruce Campbell is 65. Rock musician Alan Anton (Cowboy Junkies) is 64. Actor Tracy Pollan is 63. Environmental activist Erin Brockovich is 63. Rock singer-musician Jimmy Somerville is 62. Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler is 61. Actor Amy Brenneman is 59. Author Dan Brown is 59. Rock singer-musician Mike Edwards (Jesus Jones) is 59. Rock singer Steven Page is 53. Actor Michael Trucco is 53. Actor Mary Lynn Rajskub is 52. TV personality Carson Daly is 50. Rock musician Chris Traynor is 50. Actor Donald Faison is 49. Actor Alicia Goranson is 49. Actor-comedian Mike O’Brien (TV: “Saturday Night Live”) is 47. TV personality/actor Jai Rodriguez is 44. Americana singer-songwriter John Moreland is 38. Pop singer Dinah Jane (Fifth Harmony) (TV: “The X Factor”) is 26.
