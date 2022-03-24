Quilt guild to meet
PENNSDALE — The Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale.
The program will be presented by Eileen Forker from Our Generations quilt shop, with a program on panels by Sue Keller. A complete supply list is available via the Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild website.
Call 570-916-3131 to register for programs.
Pierogi sale
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Guild will be holding its semi-annual pierogi sale from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 1, and beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, April 2, at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, Brimmer Avenue, Watsontown.
The pierogis will be made fresh that day, with potato-cheese filling.
To place an advance order, call 570-538-2155 and leave a message.
Grange announces events
MONTGOMERY — Eagle Grange has announced a schedule of upcoming programs and events to be held at the grange hall, located at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery.
“The Faiths of Abraham,” featuring a panel of local speakers, will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 5.
The Road Rally Scavenger Hunt will be held Saturday, April 9. Teams should check in at 9:30 a.m. The hunt will cover historical sites and businesses in Lycoming, Montour, Union and Northumberland counties.
Advance registration required by contacting Jenn Nauss at jnauss89@gmail.com or 717-512-1261.
“Striking a Healthy Live Balance,” a three-hour workshop led by Krista Pontius, will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 19.
Advance registration required by contacting Nauss.
Pottery available for purchase
WATSONTOWN — The Watsontown Historical Association is holding its fifth anniversary pottery piece sale.
The Westerwald Pottery 3-Quart Cookie Jar with Lid is the 5th piece in a series being offered for sale by the association.
The piece is 10-inches high, and costs $50. Limited quantities are available.
To place an order, contact Diana Johnson at 570-538-1939 or email djnova@windstream.net.
Lego challenge
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Children’s Museum (LCM) and the Larson Design Group (LDG) will be hosting a Lego Design Challenge.
Participants can build to their heart’s content in the comfort of their own home and use their own Lego supplies to create a masterpiece for photo submission by April 3.
For the Lego Challenge, participants can gather their own Lego materials at home or visit the LCM to use materials to create. Those wishing to create at the museum should email the LCM to schedule a time to build.
Individual builder group categories are ages 3-5, 6-8, 9-12, 13 and over, and team/business. Prizes will be warded to the top winner in each individual category. Registration is required and can be completed at www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
For m ore information, lewisburgchildrensmuseum@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.