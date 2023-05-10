Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 85. Actor David Clennon (“thirtysomething”) is 80. Filmmaker Jim Abrahams (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 79. Singer Donovan is 77. Singer Graham Gouldman of 10cc is 77. Singer Dave Mason is 77. Sports anchor Chris Berman is 68. Actor Bruce Penhall (“CHiPs”) is 65. Actor Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) is 64. Singer Bono of U2 is 63. Drummer Danny Carey of Tool is 62. Actor Darryl M. Bell (“A Different World”) is 60. Model Linda Evangelista is 58. Rapper Young MC is 56. Actor Erik Palladino (“ER”) is 55. Singer Richard Patrick of Filter is 55. Actor Lenny Venito (“Kevin Can Wait”) is 54. Actor Dallas Roberts (“Dallas Buyers Club,” ″The Good Wife”) is 53. Actor Leslie Stefanson (“The Hunted,” ″The General’s Daughter”) is 52. Actor Todd Lowe (“True Blood,” ″Gilmore Girls”) is 51. Actor Andrea Anders (“Joey”) is 48. Bassist Jesse Vest of Tantric and of Days of the New is 46. Actor Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live,” ″Kenan and Kel”) is 45. Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul For Real is 43. Drummer Joey Zehr of The Click Five is 40. Actor Lindsey Shaw (“Pretty Little Liars”) is 34. Actor Lauren Potter (“Glee”) is 33.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Today in History: May 10, transcontinental railroad finished
- Today in history
- Celebrity birthdays
- Law and order
- Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead
- Castellanos powers Phillies to 8-4 win over Blue Jays
- Profar homers twice, Rockies win 10-1, Pirates 8th loss in 9
- Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4
Most Popular
Articles
- A marquee transformation
- Township permanently de-certifies Potts Grove Fire Company
- Kiwanis breakfast to support stroke patient
- Mifflinburg mourns loss of teacher
- Wawa eyeing Kelly Township site
- Milton-area churches find new homes
- Standoff shuts down Route 61 in Kulpmont
- Historical society purchasing Packwood House
- Selinsgrove motorcyclist killed in crash
- Multiple candidates aiming for seat on Milton school board
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.