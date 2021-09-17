NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 2151; 2. Denny Hamlin, 2127, 2072; 3. Martin Truex, 2113; ; 4. Joey Logano, 2093; 5. Ryan Blaney, 2081; 6. Kevin Harvick, 2078; 7. Chase Elliott, 2072; 8. Christopher Bell, 2070; 9. Brad Keselowski, 2066; 10. Kyle Busch, 2061; 11. Aric Almirola; 12. Kurt Busch, 2054; 13. Alex Bowman, 2053; 14. Tyler Reddick, 2048; 15. William Byron, 2035; 16. Michael McDowell, 2015.
Xfinity: 1. AJ Allmendinger, 993; 2. Austin Cindric, 988; 3. Justin Allgaier, 872; 4. Daniel Hemric, 849; 5. Harrison Burton, 840; 6. Noah Gragson, 822; 7. Justin Haley, 819; 8. Jeb Burton, 775; 9. Jeremy Clements, 598; 10. Brandon Jones, 591; 11. Riley Herbst, 590; 12. Myatt Snider, 558.
