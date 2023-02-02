Lock Haven announces
dean’s listLOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced its fall dean’s list.
To be named to the list, students must achieve of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work.
Local students named to the list include:
• Matthew Dewald, of Lewisburg
• Tyler Lobos, of Lewisburg
• Elijah Lenhart, of Watsontown
• Laura Tanner, of Watsontown
• Bradley Ulmer, of Milton
• Kaiden Wagner, of Lewisburg
• Dalton Fisher, of White Deer
• Quaylin Rice, of Milton
• Caleb Trotter, of Montgomery
• Tyler Berkheiser, of Mifflinburg
• McKenzie Heasley, of Montgomery
• Ethan Hoy, of Millmont
• Lillian Wirt, of Potts Grove
• Aubrey Chappell, of Milton
• Madison Kouf, of Watsontown
• Alexys Erb, of Montgomery
• Kiana Seedor, of Millmont
• Tanner Walter, of New Columbia
• Alayna Hemphill, of Watsontown
• Joshua Keefer, of Lewisburg
Darer on dean’s listWORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) has announced that Samuel Darer, a member of the class of 2023 from Lewisburg, and majoring in chemistry, was named to the university’s dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester.
Buah named to dean’s listEAST STROUDSBURG — Masbe Buah, of Lewisburg, was named to the fall semester dean’s list at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania.
Students eligible for the list are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time.
Delaware Valley University dean’s listDOYLESTOWN — Two local students were among those named to the fall dean’s list at Delaware Valley University.
Local students named to the list are:
• Chase Strohecker of Penns Creek
• Bryce Vollman of Montgomery
