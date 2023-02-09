In 1825, the House of Representatives elected John Quincy Adams president after no candidate received a majority of electoral votes.
In 1971, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake in California’s San Fernando Valley claimed 65 lives. The crew of Apollo 14 returned to Earth after man’s third landing on the moon.
In 2002, Britain’s Princess Margaret, sister of Queen Elizabeth II, died in London at age 71.
