NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Martin Truex, 711; 2. William Byron, 681; 3. Denny Hamlin, 656; 4. Christopher Bell, 636; 5. Ross Chastain, 613; 6. Kyle Busch, 609; 7. Kyle Larson, 601; 8. Kevin Harvick, 601; 9. Ryan Blaney, 591; 10. Joey Logano, 575; 11. Tyler Reddick, 563; 12. Brad Keselowski, 560; 13. Chris Buescher, 549; 14. Ricky Stenhouse, 494; 15. Bubba Wallace, 465; 16. Michael McDowell, 455.
Xfinity: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 751; 2. Austin Hill, 738; 3. Justin Allgaier, 696; 4. Cole Custer, 666; 5. Chandler Smith, 587; 6. Josh Berry, 577; 7. Daniel Hemrick, 553; 8. Sammy Smith, 548; 9. Sam Mayer, 545; 10. Sheldon Creed, 516; 11. Riley Herbst, 493; 12. Parker Kligerman, 467.
Truck: 1. Corey Heim, 569; 2. Zane Smith, 527; 3. Grant Enfinger, 510; 4. Ben Rhodes, 510; 5. Ty Majeski, 510; 6. Christian Eckes, 480; 7. Carson Hocevar, 444; 8. Matt DiBenedetto, 431; 9. Nick Sanchez, 421; 10. Matt Crafton, 409.
