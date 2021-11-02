LEWISBURG — Supporters of Matt Schumacher have apparently drafted the current East Buffalo Township (EBT) supervisor for a write-in campaign for school director.
Schumacher, nearing conclusion of a six-year term as EBT supervisor, said Monday that support arose in online chats and texts. He said most of the messages noted that there were four slots available for terms on the Lewisburg Area School District with three candidates running solely as Republicans.
Schumacher indicated the idea grew as some supporters preferred to neither leave the one choice blank nor support a candidate who had cross-filed.
"If they vote me in, then I'll take it," Schumacher said. "It is kind of like your duty. If you've got enough people to write you in during a five-day campaign to win a seat then you should take the seat, be honored to take the seat and do the right thing in the seat."
Schumacher speculated that some supporters were motivated by what some have described as the "radical curriculum" backed by some current and some challengers for school board terms.
Door-knob cards were recently distributed and paid for by "Parents for LASD Kids." The material supports incumbent Mary Ann Sigler Stanton, and challengers Kristin E. Kraus, Heather Haynos and Jaime Lyons. Kraus has cross-filed as a Democrat and Republican while the other three are running solely as Democrats.
Mary D. Brouse, John M. Rowe and Lisa B. Clark, incumbent directors, are running solely as Republicans.
