Jazz musician Carla Bley is 87. Singer Eric Burdon (The Animals, War) is 82. Actor Pam Ferris (“Call the Midwife”) is 75. Actor Shohreh Aghdashloo (“24″) is 71. Actor Frances Fisher (“Resurrection,” ″Titanic”) is 71. Actor Boyd Gaines is 70. Drummer Mark Herndon (Alabama) is 68. Former MTV VJ Martha Quinn is 64. Country singer Tim Raybon of The Raybon Brothers is 60. Actor Tim Blake Nelson (“Lincoln,” ″O Brother, Where Art Thou?”) is 59. Actor Jeffrey Donovan (TV’s “Fargo”) is 55. Bassist Keith West of Heartland is 55. Actor Nicky Katt (“Boston Public”) is 52. Actor Coby Bell (“Third Watch”) is 48. Cellist Perttu Kivilaakso of Apocalyptica is 45. Actor Austin O’Brien (“Last Action Hero”) is 42. Actor Jonathan Jackson (“Nashville,” ″Tuck Everlasting”) is 41. Rapper Ace Hood is 35. Singer Prince Royce is 34. Actor Annabelle Attanasio (“Bull”) is 30. Musician Howard Lawrence of Disclosure is 29.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.