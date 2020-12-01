BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens’ struggle to contain an extended outbreak of the coronavirus forced their rescheduled game Tuesday night against the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers to be moved back to Wednesday afternoon.
It’s the third fix to a matchup originally slated to be played Thanksgiving night. The game will remain on NBC, but at 3:40 p.m.
Also, the Steelers’ home game in Week 13 against Washington has been moved from Sunday to Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. The Ravens home game against Dallas will be on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8:05 p.m. on Fox and NFL Network. It was originally set for Thursday night, then moved to Dec. 7.
49ers home games moved
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers will play two home games in Arizona after new coronavirus regulations put in place by officials in Northern California forced the team to find a temporary new home.
The 49ers (5-6) will host the Buffalo Bills next Monday night and Washington on Dec. 13 at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals, because they won’t be able to practice or play games in their home in Santa Clara County for three weeks.
The team said it will have information on practice arrangements later but it will likely need to look outside the area because the rules imposed by Santa Clara County will require the players to quarantine for 14 days any time they travel more than 150 miles.
Texans WR suspended
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller says he’s been suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.
Fuller announced the suspension on Instagram on Monday, saying that the suspension was from a medication he was prescribed that he believed to be permitted, but that was banned under the league’s policy.
The suspension is a big blow for a team on which he had become the No. 1 receiver in the wake of the offseason trade of DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona. Fuller ranks 10th in the NFL with 879 yards receiving and eight touchdowns this season, which are both career highs.
Burrow to undergo surgery
CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee this week, coach Zac Taylor said Monday.
Burrow’s season ended Nov. 22 when he was sandwiched between two Washington pass-rushers and his leg was bent severely. The structural damage in his knee requires surgery and extensive rehabilitation.
Taylor said he expects Burrow to be ready to play again at some point next season.
Colts P dealing with tumor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez says he will have surgery Tuesday to have a cancerous tumor removed.
Sanchez made Monday’s announcement in an Instagram post. He did not provide details about the diagnosis or how much time he might miss — only that doctors found the tumor before it spread to the rest of his body.
College football
Minnesota announced Monday it has called off this weekend’s game against No. 16 Northwestern, the second straight cancellation for the Gophers due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the program.
University officials made the decision in consultation with the Big Ten after seven additional positive cases were confirmed. The Wildcats, who lead the West Division by one game at 5-1, were scheduled to play Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium. Those Gophers who’ve contracted the virus have experienced “very, very mild symptoms,” according to coach P.J. Fleck.
Saban expects to be back on sideline
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban expects to be back on the sidelines Saturday at LSU.
Saban, who tested positive for COVID-19 last Wednesday, had to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide’s 42-13 victory over rival Auburn from home over the weekend while offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian ran the show.
The 69-year-old coach has said he had only mild symptoms and no fever.
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who opened the season as No. 11 Georgia’s starter, has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Coach Kirby Smart said Monday he wanted Mathis, a redshirt freshman, to continue his career at Georgia, where JT Daniels has emerged as the starter.
Mathis, a redshirt freshman, was not with the Bulldogs for Saturday’s 45-16 win at South Carolina on Saturday.
VT backup QB transferring
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech backup quarterback Quincy Patterson has decided to transfer.
Coach Justin Fuente made the announcement Monday, shortly before Patterson confirmed his decision in a Twitter post.
Fuente said he and Patterson have had numerous conversations with the redshirt sophomore about his future.
He said Patterson wants a chance to play more, and is certain he will have numerous suitors.
