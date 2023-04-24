Actor Shirley MacLaine is 89. Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 81. Country singer Richard Sterban of the Oak Ridge Boys is 80. Drummer Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 78. Singer Ann Peebles is 76. Actor Eric Bogosian is 70. Singer-bassist Jack Blades of Night Ranger is 69. Actor Michael O’Keefe (“Roseanne”) is 68. Bassist David J (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 66. Actor Glenn Morshower (“24”) is 64. Bassist Billy Gould (Faith No More) is 60. Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 59. Actor Djimon Hounsou (“Blood Diamond,” ″Amistad”) is 59. Drummer Patty Schemel (Hole) is 56. Drummer Aaron Comess of the Spin Doctors is 55. Actor Aidan Gillen (“Game of Thrones”) is 55. Actor Melinda Clarke (“The O.C.”) is 54. Actor Rory McCann (“Game of Thrones”) is 54. Singer Alejandro Fernandez is 52. Bassist Brian Marshall of Creed and of Alter Bridge is 50. Actor Derek Luke (“Madea Goes To Jail,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 49. Actor Thad Luckinbill (“12 Strong,” ″The Young and the Restless”) is 48. Actor Eric Balfour (“24”) is 46. Actor Rebecca Mader (“No Ordinary Family,” ″Lost”) is 46. Actor Reagan Gomez (“Queen Sugar,” ″The Parent ’Hood”) is 43. Actor Austin Nichols (“One Tree Hill”) is 43. Actor Sasha Barrese (“The Hangover”) is 42. Singer-TV personality Kelly Clarkson (“American Idol”) is 41. Singer-bassist Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects is 39. Country singer Carly Pearce is 33. Actor Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) is 31. Actor Jack Quaid (“The Hunger Games”) is 31. Actor Doc Shaw (“House of Payne,” “The Suite Life on Deck”) is 31. Actor Jordan Fisher (“Liv and Maddie,” ″Rent: Live”) is 29.
