Tuesday, July 27
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28
Little League Baseball All Stars
PA State 8-10 Division Tournament
at Newville Little League
Mifflinburg vs. Southern Lehigh, 4 p.m.
PA State Junior Division Tournament
at Dubois Little League
Warrior Run vs. Downingtown West, 2 p.m.
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 29
Minor league baseball
Williamsport at Mahoning Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Friday, July 30
Minor league baseball
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 31
Minor league baseball
State College at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Minor league baseball
State College at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
