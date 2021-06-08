SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Set to launch on the 82nd anniversary of the first Little League game, the 2021 Little League Photo Contest will run from Sunday, June 6 to Monday, Aug. 1, in celebration of the return of Little League worldwide.
Photos may be submitted via www.LittleLeague.org/PhotoContest.
“With more and more of our leagues returning to the field in 2021, we look forward to seeing the incredible photos that help us tell the amazing story of the Little League program,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League president and CEO. “From the remarkable action shots taken on the field to the inspiring acts of sportsmanship and the memorable moments off the field, the Little League Photo Contest is a great way for us to share with the world the true meaning of what it means to be a part of One Team. One Little League.”
Little League baseball and softball is played in approximately 6,500 communities across more than 80 countries around the world, but regardless of where the game is played, the same core mission is shared. Little League believes in the power of youth baseball and softball to teach life lessons that build stronger individuals and communities. Joined together by one common goal, every local Little League is part of one team, one unified Little League.
Photos can help tell the next chapter of “One Team. One Little League” by representing how communities come together to be a part of a story. Recent photos of how the Little League experience has been kept alive in difficult times are encouraged. Images of returns to the field or memories of a previous Little League experience will also be considered.
Little League International will choose select photos from the Photo Contest over the summer and share those stories across its official social media platforms and on its website. After the conclusion of the contest, Little League International’s staff will work to identify the top photos from the contest and conduct a vote to determine the top three to be featured on social media and at the World of Little League Museum with previous honorees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.