How they ranked

County, ‘20 population, population change 2010-2020, percentage change

Top gains

Philadelphia County, 1,603,797, 77,791, 5.1%

Montgomery County, 856,553, 56,679, 7.1%

Chester County, 534,413, 35,527, 7.1%

Lancaster County, 552,984, 33,539, 6.5%

Allegheny County, 1,250,578, 27,230, 2.2%

Lehigh County, 374,557, 25,060, 7.2%

Cumberland County, 259,469, 24,063, 10.2%

Local counties

Snyder, 39,736, 34, .1%

Montour County, 18,136, -131, -.7%

Lycoming County, 144,188, -1,923, -1.7%

Northumberland County, 91,647, -2,881, -3%

Columbia County, 64,727, -2,568, -3.8%

Union County, 42,681, -2,266, -5%

Sullivan County, 5,840, -588, -9.1%

Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.

