Thursday, Aug. 11
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., dairy cattle judging; 6 p.m., VIP showmanship contest; 6 p.m., entertainment by DRIVE; 6:30 p.m., tractor pulls; 7 p.m., kiddie pedal pull.
• West End Readers, 1 to 3 p.m., Union County West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton.
Friday, Aug. 12
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., 4-H and FFA presentations and speaking contest; 1 p.m., supreme showmanship contest; 6 p.m., entertainment; 6:30 p.m., tractor pull; 7 p.m., Old Timers Show; 8 p.m., entertainment by Tommy Guns Band.
• Bottles & Brews IX, 7 to 10 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum, 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. www.tabermuseum.org (R) ($)
• Micro Theatre on Broadway presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit, 7:30 p.m., The Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton. Starring Justin Moore. www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com ($)
Saturday, Aug. 13
• Montour-DeLong Community Fair, Washingtonville. 10 a.m., FFA tractor driving; 3 p.m., tractor pull, 6 p.m., mini horse pull; 6 p.m., entertainment by Sapphire.
• Puppet presentation, 1 p.m., Kingdom Kidz, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown. www.hiskingdomkidz.org. ($)
• Pulled pork take-out dinner, 2 to 4 p.m., Eagle Grange Hall, at the intersection of Route 15 and East Blind Road, Montgomery. 570-547-1340. (R) ($)
• West Milton homecoming festival, 4:30 p.m., West Milton Memorial Park, River Road, West Milton.
• Micro Theatre on Broadway presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit, 7:30 p.m., The Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton. Starring Tim Hippensteel. www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com ($)
Sunday, Aug. 14
• Backpack and school supply distribution, 1 to 3 p.m. Milton Lutheran Church, 100 Mahoning St., Milton. Distribution open to the community.
• Milton Historical Society open house, 1 to 4 p.m., Cameron House, Route 405 south of Milton.
• Micro Theatre on Broadway presents White Rabbit Red Rabbit, 2 p.m., The Tarry Shop, 65 Broadway St., Milton. Starring Virginia Zimmerman. www.mictotheatreonbroadway.com ($)
Monday, Aug. 15
• What You Need to Know About Prediabetes, 10:30 a.m., Penn’s Creek Senior Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
• Food safety certification, 9 a.m. to 1 p .m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, Penn State Extension Northumberland County, 443 Plum Creek Rd., Sunbury. 11 a.m. exam, register at extension/psu/foodsafety2022.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
• Blood pressure and blood sugar screening, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA at the Miller Center, Lewisburg.
Thursday, Aug. 18
• Get Ready for Medicare: The basics for people who are joining, 10 a.m. to noon, Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• What You Need to Know About Prediabetes, 10:30 a.m., Selinsgrove Senior Center, 8 N. Water St., Selinsgrove.
• Intro to Microsoft Excel, 5 to 8 p.m., Union County West End Library, Ballpark Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
