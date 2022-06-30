Thursday, June 30

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove

Danville vs. Mifflinburg-Central winner, 5:30 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Jersey Shore at Lewisburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

West Virginia at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 2

Little League baseball

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. Danville, 4 p.m.

Little League softball

8-10 Division

at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove

Elimination bracket games, 1/3:30 p.m.

Junior American Legion baseball

Lewisburg at Mifflinburg, 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, July 5

Little League baseball

Junior Division

at New Berlin Recreation Complex

Mifflinburg-Selinsgrove winner vs. WR-Danville winner, 5:30 p.m.

