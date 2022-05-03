Singer Frankie Valli is 88. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, is 79. Sports announcer Greg Gumbel is 76. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., is 73. Pop singer Mary Hopkin is 72. Singer Christopher Cross is 71. Rock musician David Ball (Soft Cell) is 63. Country singer Shane Minor is 54. Actor Amy Ryan is 54. Actor Bobby Cannavale is 52. Music and film producer-actor Damon Dash is 51. Country musician John Driskell Hopkins (Zac Brown Band) is 51. Country-rock musician John Neff is 51. Actor Marsha Stephanie-Blake is 47. TV personality Willie Geist (TV: “Today”) is 47. Actor Christina Hendricks is 47. Actor Dule Hill is 47. Country singer Eric Church is 45. Actor Tanya Wright is 44. Dancer Cheryl Burke is 38. Soul singer Michael Kiwanuka is 35. Actor Zoe De Grand Maison is 27. Rapper Desiigner is 25.
