Auto racing point standings
Formula 1: 1. Lewis Hamilton, 307; 2. Valtteri Bottas, 197; 3. Max Verstappen, 170; 4. Sergio Perez, 100; 5. Charles Leclerc, 97; 6. Daniel Ricciardo, 96; 7. Carlos Sainz, 75; 8. Lando Norris, 74; 9. Alex Albon, 70; 10. Pierre Gasly, 63.
IMSA final point standings: 1. Ricky Taylor/Helio Castroneves, 242; 2. Renger van der Zande/Ryan Briscoe, 240; 3. Pipo Dirani, 233; 4. Harry Tincknell/Jonathan Bomarito, 225; 5. Sebastien Bourdais, 223; 6. Oliver Jarvis/Tristan Nunez, 217; 7. Dane Cameron/Juan Montoya, 215; 8. Filpe Nasr, 207; 9. Tristan Vautier, 200; 10. Joao Barbosa, 171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.