Actor Gena Rowlands is 93. Hall of Fame race car driver Shirley Muldowney is 83. Singer Elaine “Spanky” McFarlane (Spanky and Our Gang) is 81. Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi is 78. Author Sir Salman Rushdie is 76. Actor Phylicia Rashad is 75. Rock singer Ann Wilson (Heart) is 73. Musician Larry Dunn is 70. Actor Kathleen Turner is 69. Country singer Doug Stone is 67. Singer Mark “Marty” DeBarge is 64. Singer-dancer-choreographer Paula Abdul is 61. Actor Andy Lauer is 60. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is 59. Rock singer-musician Brian Vander Ark (Verve Pipe) is 59. Actor Samuel West is 57. Actor Mia Sara is 56. TV personality Lara Spencer is 54. Rock musician Brian “Head” Welch (Korn) is 53. Actor Jean Dujardin is 51. Actor Robin Tunney is 51. Actor Bumper Robinson is 49. Actor Poppy Montgomery is 48. Alt-country singer-musician Scott Avett (The Avett Brothers) is 47. Actor Ryan Hurst is 47. Actor Zoe Saldana is 45. Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki is 45. Actor Neil Brown Jr. is 43. Actor Lauren Lee Smith is 43. Rapper Macklemore (Macklemore and Ryan Lewis) is 41. Actor Paul Dano is 39. Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob DeGrom is 35. Actor Giacomo Gianniotti is 34. Actor Chuku Modu (TV: “The Good Doctor”) is 33. Actor Atticus Shaffer is 25.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Law and Order
- A summer of reading kicks off
- State trap shoot brings thousands; local businesses benefit
- Pirates open 3-game series at home against the Cubs
- Mifflinburg receives grants for park studies
- A spate of weekend mass shootings leaves 6 people dead and dozens injured across the US
- Scoreboard
- Area Roundup: Mifflinburg Legion wins first two with doubleheader sweep of Montandon
Most Popular
Articles
- Podobinski vying for Laurel Queen honors
- Mifflinburg Major softball team wraps up undefeated season
- Jacqueline R. (Ries) Hopkins
- Judith A. Ditty
- Memorial race to honor Snyder County driver
- Drum corps to march in Milton
- Delroy B. Moser
- Mifflinburg American Legion baseball aiming for postseason berth
- State police seeking crash witnesses
- District 13 Little League baseball and softball tournaments set to get underway
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.