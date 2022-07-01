Racing on TV

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Henry 180

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., USA; Saturday, race, 2 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Kwik Trip 250

Track: Road America (road course, 4.048 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, noon, USA; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA

--

Series: SRX

Track: Stafford Motor Speedway (short track, .5 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., CBS

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: British Grand Prix

Track: Silverstone Circuit (road course, 3.667 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race 10 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Honda Indy 200

Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: IMSA

Race: Chevrolet Grand Prix

Track: Canadian Tire Motorsports Park (road course, 1.8 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC

