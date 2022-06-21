MILTON — Chuck Stahl was enjoying a cup of coffee the morning of Thursday, June 22, 1972, when he watched an empty swimming pool get washed out of its foundations.
A member of the Miltonian Fire Company at the time, Stahl had just finished helping an acquaintance stack belongings in his home, a precautionary flooding measure he chuckles about now, considering the final height of the Agnes floodwaters.
“Big Hutch, who was assistant chief, he called me and we went to his boss’ place to move some stuff along Limestone Run. We moved the stuff up on the table, and that was a big joke because the water went way above the tables,” Stahl said.
“When we got done doing that it was raining pretty good, and we went outside to have a coffee. We heard a terrific crash banging and we stood over there and watched a swimming pool come right up out of the ground. Had no water in it, that’s why it came up out of the ground,” he continued.
Stahl spent the rest of the day with the fire company, helping residents along North Front Street move their belongings out of their homes.
At one point, he said, he put a friend’s grand piano up on cinder blocks believing that would be enough to preserve it, but it was lost, much to everyone’s disappointment.
“We felt very bad about it, but at the beginning they didn’t tell us the water was going to be 37 feet. I think a lot of people were buffaloed by that.”
When the flood waters began to subside a few days later, Stahl pumped out the basement of the Milton water filtering plant, a process that took him about 24 hours and multiple gas refills.
“After that we went around and helped people clean up and hose off and so forth like that,” he said, adding that he was driving “The White Ghost”, a fire engine the company had received earlier that year which had not yet been certified to fight fires.
By Monday, Stahl said he was asked to return to work at Weis Markets the following day, forcing him to step away from the clean up efforts.
“The boys did a heck of a job cleaning up the town,” he said.
Asked about future flooding, he said, “I think the way the community is and stuff, sure it’d be tough on everybody, but people really pitched in to help and I think they would do the same. And our fire department now, we’ve got a lot of good volunteers that would be right out there if they weren’t working, and some of them would take off work too and be out there to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.