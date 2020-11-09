Geisinger to hold free virtual session on lung cancer screenings
DANVILLE – Whether you still smoke or you quit years ago, a lung cancer screening can help you stay on top of your health.
Geisinger is hosting a virtual education session for the community to learn about their risk of developing lung cancer and how they can be screened for the disease. The free one-hour event is being held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
To register for the event, you must be between the ages of 55 and 77 and currently a smoker or have quit smoking within the last 15 years. During the virtual event, Geisinger staff will provide an overview of a lung cancer screening and who should be getting them. Staff will also answer any questions you may have on lung cancer and care.
You are eligible to receive a yearly screening if you:
• Are between ages 55 and 77
• Have a 30-pack-year history of smoking (e.g., 1 pack a day for 30 years, 2 packs a day for 15 years, or other variations)
During the virtual event, staff will help you calculate your pack-year history.
• Smoke or have quit smoking within the last 15 years
Registration for the Nov. 18 event is required. To sign up or for more information, visit geisinger.org/LungScreening or call 570-271-LUNG (5864).
UPMC for Life program being offered
PITTSBURGH — UPMC Health Plan is now offering UPMC for Life, the largest individual Medicare Advantage plan in Western Pennsylvania, with cost savings for members with diabetes or diabetes risk factors in 2021.
UPMC Health Plan is providing these members with lower out-of-pocket costs for many brand name prescription medications, including insulin. These members will also have access to UPMC Health Plan’s holistic wellness program to help them manage their health.
Additionally, UPMC for Life HMO Rx members will have coverage for generic Tier 1 and 2 drugs through the Medicare Part D Coverage Gap, or donut hole. Members of this plan will pay the same copays in the Part D Initial Coverage and donut hole stages for Tier 1 and Tier generic drugs.
In collaboration with the reduced copays for diabetes medications, UPMC for Life members are also able to develop personalized wellness plans with UPMC Health Plan health coaches who are specially trained in chronic condition management.
Health coaches will help members stay on track with their goals, including giving reminders to take medications as prescribed and make other lifestyle improvements, such as beginning an exercise program, losing weight, eating healthy, stopping smoking, or reducing stress.
Non-diabetic UPMC for Life members also have access to a free Diabetes Prevention Program that helps members lose weight, adopt healthy habits, and reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes through a series of weekly one-on-one sessions with a health coach and small group sessions to gather support from both clinical experts and peers.
