Commonwealth University announces spring graduates
BLOOMSBURG — Commonwealth University recently released its list of spring graduates.
Local graduates include:
• Ryli Amabile, of Mifflinburg
• Brianna Bitler, of Watsontown
• Sarah Bolig, of Winfield
• Molly Brown, of Milton
• Alyssa Byers, of Milton,
• Emma Criswell, of New Columbia
• Caitlin Crouse, of Mifflinburg
• Andrea Cuddeback, of Montgomery
• Jacob Cuddeback, of Montgomery
• Brianna Doebler, of Mifflinburg
• Draven Doebler, of Lewisburg
• Alexys Erb, of Montgomery
• Dalton Fisher, of White Deer
• Mackenzie Geedey, of Milton
• Travis Groover, of Watsontown
• Emma Heid, of Lewisburg
• Briahna Heintzelman, of Mifflinburg
• Alayna Hemphill, of Watsontown
• Haillye Hughes, of Lewisburg
• Joshua Keefer, of Lewisburg
• Mckenzie Koch, of Mifflinburg
• Anthony Madilia, of Watsontown
• Jed Martin, of Lewisburg
• Logan Mensch, of Mifflinburg
• Megan Mericle, of Milton
• Catherine Metzger, of Turbotville
• Rylie Mong, of Watsontown
• Mackenzie Moore, of Lewisburg
• Trent Nornhold, of Winfield
• Tatum Omlor, of Lewisburg
• Kelsey Paskovich, of Mifflinburg
• Natalie Phillips, of Watsontown
• Casey Reinard, of Penns Creek
• Quaylin Rice, of Milton
• Peter Rigel, of Mifflinburg
• Lynzee Ruhl, of Mifflinburg
• Joseph Sanders, of Lewisburg
• Samantha Smartschan, of Milton
• Emma Smith, of New Columbia
• Madison Snyder, of Milton
• Caitlyn Solomon, of Milton
• Teisha Spaid, of Mifflinburg
• Adam Spriggle, of Lewisburg
• Paige Treibley, of Milton
• Aaron Veloz, of Lewisburg
• Hayley Yoder, of Mifflinburg
Kutztown welcomes freshmenKUTZTOWN — Kutztown University welcomed incoming freshmen and transfer students for the fall semester.
Local students include:
• Sage Dunkleberger of Watsontown
• Jillian Latchford of Milton
• Zachary Wertman of Mifflinburg
