SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has announced its dean’s list.
The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester.
Local students named to the list include:
Jessica Beachy, of New Berlin, a music major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Home School Clearing House.
Joshua Bonner, of Winfield, a marketing major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Heather Book, of Millmont, a psychology major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Mario Colon, of Lewisburg, a finance major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Marcos Colon, of Lewisburg, a history major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Andrew Cooney, of Mifflinburg, an accounting major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Emily Criswell, of Mifflinburg, a creative writing major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Andrew Durfee, of Lewisburg, a finance major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Gabriella Escobar, of Winfield, a creative writing and English-literature major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Capital Area School for Arts.
Danielle Fessler, of Lewisburg, a studio art-painting/drawing major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Morgan Fisher, of Mifflinburg, a business administration major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School.
Tara Gardner, of White Deer, a special education major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Mifflin County.
Tiara Garlock, of Winfield, a political science and public relations major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Huntingdon Area.
Jasey Gearhart, of Lewisburg, an early childhood education major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Mara Hashuga, of Coal Township, a mathematics major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Shamokin Area High School.
Andrew Henry, of Winfield, a business administration major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Kyley Hoffmaster, of Mifflinburg, an early childhood education major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Holly Jones, of Turbotville, a neuroscience major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Alaina King, of Coal Township, a psychology major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Shamokin Area.
Madelyn Laubscher, of Watsontown, a biology major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Jersey Shore Area Senior High School.
Brandon Linn, of Mifflinburg, a music education major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Delaynee McLeod, of Watsontown, a neuroscience major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Meadowbrook Christian School.
Heather Mena-Carias, of Lewisburg, a psychology and international studies major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Abigail Miller, of Lewisburg, an early childhood education major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Yevangelina Mironenko, of Mifflinburg, a political science and philosophy major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of American School.
Megan O’Hara, of Lewisburg, a special education major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Emily Pelletier, of Turbotville, a luxury brand marketing and management major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Gavin Perrin, of Turbotville, an accounting major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Keanna Pfleegor, of Milton, an ecology major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Milton Area High School.
Matthew Reber, of Mifflinburg, a management major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Amanda Reid, of Mifflinburg, an early childhood education major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Megan Reid, of Mifflinburg, a psychology major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Ian Reish, of Mifflinburg, a mathematics major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Erin Rute, of Mifflinburg, a music education major of the Class of 2023 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School.
Dylan Taylor, of Coal Township, a theatre performance major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Sunbury Christian Academy.
Danielle Underhill, of New Berlin, a public relations major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Drexel University.
Jayme Underhill, of New Berlin, a graphic design major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Mifflinburg Area.
Lanie Urbanski, of Watsontown, a biomedical sciences major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Warrior Run High School.
Kyle Wagner, of Milton, a management and economics major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Milton Area Senior High School.
Brett Walker, of Winfield, a business administration major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Madison Welliver, of Turbotville, an early childhood education major of the Class of 2021 and a graduate of Warrior Run.
Cassie West, of Lewisburg, a finance major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area.
Ryan Wilson, of Lewisburg, an English-secondary education major of the Class of 2022 and a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Cameron Yeagle, of Montgomery, an arts and sciences major of the Class of 2024 and a graduate of Montgomery Area Junior-Senior High School.
