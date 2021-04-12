LEWISBURG — Changes on the near horizon at The Public Library for Union County (PLUC) will be hard to miss.
Among them, a 1,150 square foot expansion designed to include the next generation of library patrons at a young age. Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator, said the space would be dedicated to programming for pre-school to elementary school children.
The addition, dubbed the Exploratorium, was designed as a natural site for performances and craft activities. Partial walls were put up to better define the space and soundproofing material was included on the ceiling.
The current children’s area was turned into an spot for adults seeking a quiet spot, part of a major reconfiguration of the library.
“It is kind of like when you move one thing, if you’re doing a house renovation, everything has to move around,” Greene said. “Everything will be relocated. Kind of like a scavenger hunt.”
Greene stressed the concept behind the changes was supported by long-term study.
“This is the result of multiple years of looking at patterns of use for the library, looking at the demographics of the community and how they are changing and surveying the public,” Greene said. “(We) called together a committee of parents once we pinpointed that the children’s area was in need of improvements.”
PLUC, Greene said, was often a “first teacher” for the children of the community. An outdoor rain garden, part of a stormwater mitigation plan required by township code, will not only exhibit native plants for young students but also manage stormwater. It is outside of the new addition.
Greene said after a year of not being able to have programs in person, the library staff was looking forward to opening up the new area. “Supply chain” delays were encountered because of manufacturing and delivery challenges.
The staff was hoping for an early-summer debut with a socially distanced celebration to mark the opening during warmer weather.
Steve Patton, Watsontown Trucking Company president, was also alerted to the expansion project and helped out. He said having four, and soon five, grandchildren under the age 5 prompted the thought that they would be using the facility.
“When I got here, I was taken aback by this area that they specially made for family learning,” Patton said during a visit. “I got some information and asked (Greene) if they would be interested in a sponsorship.”
Patton noted the family foundation donated $100,000 and felt great about it.
Don Adams, PLUC board and campaign chair, felt great about the fundraising efforts overall and replied with gratitude.
“I would like to give a special thanks to all our community donors, both individual and corporate, who have helped us exceed our $900,000 campaign goal,” said Adams. “The generosity of the community reflects their commitment to education and recognition of the role the library plays in getting children off to a good start before entering school and continuing to learn throughout life.”
Greene said stories were heard almost daily about how PLUC serves as a lifeline. That the library does “important’ and “essential” work could not be ignored. Greene observed the library was in a position to meet the needs of the community well into the future thanks to its supporters
The $1.75 million project was also partly funded by a $750,000 Keystone Grant, applied for via Union County. The use qualified as it also benefited an organization under the government umbrella. A $100,000 Stabler Foundation grant was also applied for and received. Both grants required local matches equal to the grant amount.
Visit www.unioncountylibraries.org or call 570-523-1172 for more information about latest happenings at the three system libraries.
