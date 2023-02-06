Actor Mamie Van Doren is 92. Actor Mike Farrell is 84. Former NBC News anchorman Tom Brokaw is 83. Singer Fabian is 80. Actor Gayle Hunnicutt is 80. Actor Michael Tucker is 78. Producer-director-writer Jim Sheridan is 74. Actor Jon Walmsley is 67. Actor Kathy Najimy is 66. Rock musician Simon Phillips (Toto) is 66. Actor-director Robert Townsend is 66. Actor Barry Miller is 65. Actor Megan Gallagher is 63. Rock singer Axl Rose (Guns N’ Roses) is 61. Country singer Richie McDonald is 61. Singer Rick Astley is 57. Rock musician Tim Brown (Boo Radleys) is 54. Former ABC News anchor Amy Robach is 50. Actor Josh Stewart is 46. Actor Ben Lawson is 43. Actor Brandon Hammond is 39. Actor Crystal Reed (TV: “Teen Wolf”) is 38. Actor Alice Greczyn is 37. Actor Anna Diop is 35. R&B singer/actor Tinashe is 30.
Celebrity birthdays
Kevin Mertz
