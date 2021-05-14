Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Drydene 200
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 1 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: GMR Grand Prix
Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway (road course, 2.439 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Drydene 400
Track: Dover Internatioanl Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2 p.m., FS1
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Acura Sports Car Challenge
Track: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (road course, 2.4 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.