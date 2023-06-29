Friday, June 30
• Free hernia screenings, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Health Innovation Center of UPMC Williamsport, 740 High St., suite 1003, Williamsport. 570-321-3160. (R)
• Picnic at the Library, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. Bring a picnic lunch and eat with Miss Alice. 570-523-1172. (R)
Saturday, July 1• Kitties and Kiddies class, 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. https://bit.ly/bcm-arcjuly. ($)
• Snowball Throwing Game, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton. 570-922-4773. (R)
• Celebrate Independence Day, 10 a.m. to noon, Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg.
• Milton Community Band concert, 6:30 p.m., Central Oak Heights, 75 Heritage Road, West Milton.
