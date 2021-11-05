NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kyle Larson, 5000; 2. Chase Elliott, 5000; 3. Martin Truex, 5000; 4. Denny Hamlin, 5000; 5. Brad Keselowski, 2323; 6. Kevin Harvick, 2318; 7. Ryan Blaney, 2308; 8. Joey Logano, 2308; 9. Kyle Busch, 2285; 10. William Byron, 2280.
Xfinity: 1. Noah Gragson, 4000; 2. Austin Cindric, 4000; 3. Daniel Hemric, 4000; 4. AJ Allemendinger, 4000; 5. Justin Allgaier, 2258; 6. Justin Haley, 2207; 7. Brandon Jones, 2204; 8. Harrison Burton, 157; 9. Myatt Snider, 2154; 10. Jeb Burton, 2148.
Truck: 1. Zane Smith, 4000; 2. Ben Rhodes, 4000; 3. Matt Crafton, 4000; 4. John Hunter Nemecheck, 4000; 5. Sheldon Creed, 2274; 6. Stewart Friesen, 2226; 7. Todd Gilliland, 2219; 8. Austin Hill, 2183; 9. Chandler Smith, 2170; 10. Carson Hocevar, 2167
