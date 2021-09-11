Have you ever seen something that you like a lot, and you think of a reason not to buy it? But after you walk away, you could kick yourself for not getting it?
The good thing about gardening is that you do not have to spend a lot of money to get that little something that makes you happy for months to come. This spring, I was browsing the petunia section of a local greenhouse. I found three petunias that caught my eye, each differently colored. I bought two of each variety to make two hanging baskets.
After taking them home and preparing them, I realized that all three had different growth heights! (OK, kick me for not reading the tags!) I transplanted them anyway. I still like the colors and so do the butterflies, so no harm done! That is what is fun about gardening: You can be creative. You can mix and match, trying new things, placing new weird plants with the old tried and true!
What are the differences in petunias, you ask? I will start by saying there are four categories of petunias. Within each category are many series of petunias. Each series has its traits and characteristics of growth and flowering. I have listed a few below.
Grandiflora petunias have large single or double flowers that produce blooms as big as five inches across. Some singles have ruffled or fringed petals. They grow upright and are the most likely to be found in packs of four or six. They do not hold up well in rainy weather and tend to look straggly by late summer. A few series include Dreams, Daddy, Ultra, Supermagic, and Storm.
Multiflora petunias produce smaller flowers but in greater quantity. Single and double flowering varieties are available. These petunias are compact and resistant to wet weather. Varieties include Celebrity, Carpet, Primetime, Horizon, Mirage, and Hurrah.
Milliflora petunias are compact, miniature plants that produce large numbers of 1- to 1.5-inch flowers. Deadheading (removing spent heads) is not needed with this group. Fantasy and Picobella are popular series.
Spreading or groundcover petunias are vigorous low-growing plants that work well in cascading baskets or beds that require ample coverage. They have excellent heat and drought tolerance, require no deadheading and little maintenance. Some familiar series include Wave, Shockwave, Easy Wave, Supertunia, and Avalanche.
As mentioned, petunias may become leggy or straggly throughout the growing season. To keep them looking tidy, you can deadhead, trim or completely cut the plants back. These cuts may hurt you more than it does them! They will come back in a week or two looking like new.
Most petunias require full sun; however, they do not like extreme heat, like midsummer afternoons. It would be best to give them a little bit of shade and make sure they do not dry out. They do not like to be soggy either, as this could cause root rot, so only water them when the soil or potting media has dried out 1-2 inches from the top of the surface.
Before buying any plant, make sure you read the label to know its growing information such as light, fertilization, water, and size. Reading labels allows you to make the best decision based on your needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.