NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Kevin Harvick, 4137; 2. Denny Hamlin, 40122; 3. Brad Keselowski, 4120; 4. Alex Bowman, 4095; 5. Chase Elliott, 4095; 6. Joey Logano, 4094; 7. Martin Truex, 4084; 8. Kurt Busch, 4039; 9. Kyle Busch, 2270; 10. Ryan Blaney, 2251.
Xfinity: 1. Chase Briscoe, 3133; 2. Austin Cindric, 3103; 3. Justin Allgaier, 3097; 4. Justin Haley, 3093; 5. Brandon Jones, 3089; 6. Ross Chastain, 3078; 7. Noah Gragson, 3069; 8. Ryan Sieg, 3050; 9. Harrison Burton, 2160; 10. Michael Annett, 2128.
Truck: 1. Sheldon Creed, 3142; 2. Austin Hill, 3123; 3. Zane Smith, 3108; 4. Brett Moffitt, 3101; 5. Matt Crafton, 3096; 6. Grant Enfinger, 3066; 7. Ben Rhodes, 3063; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 3029; 9. Christian Eckes, 2159; 10. Todd Gilliland, 2108.
