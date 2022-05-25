LAURELTON — The Good Time 4-H Club held its annual camping event May 13-15 at Lincoln Park in Laurelton.
The club made traditional tie-dye and reverse-tie-dye T-shirts, dissected owl pellets, created an expressive arts project with their findings, and made coasters and sun catchers out of pressed flowers and dried leaves.
Several members did presentations as well. Cheyenne Arndt did a planting project with upcycled egg cartons. Lily Martin talked about the digestive system of sheep. Patricia Shively presented on growing apple trees from seeds. Katana Peachy gave a fun talk on the history of the Slinky.
The club also participated in the Statewide Service Project, Explore Your Path. The Pennsylvania 4-H State Council has challenged 4-H members to clean up parks and other public areas and waterway.s The service project is designed to help youth make an impact on the environment as well as get them to enjoy time outside. The club collected four contractor bags of trash from around the Lincoln Park grounds.
