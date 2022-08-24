Lock Haven dean’s list
LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University has announced its dean’s list for the spring semester.
Local students named include:
• Tyler Berkheiser, Mifflinburg
• Emily Boudeman, Turbotville
• Matthew Dewald, Lewisburg
• Caden Dufrene, Watsontown
• Alexys Erb, Montgomery
• Dalton Fisher, White Deer
• McKenzie Heasley, Montgomery
• Alayna Hemphill, Watsontown
• Ethan Hoy, Millmont
• Joshua Keefer, Lewisburg
• Jaden Kodack, Coal Township
• Kaylee Koshinski, Ranshaw
• Samantha Orren, Mifflinburg
• Kiana Seedor, Millmont
• Noah Snare, Millmont
• Molly Stahl, Lewisburg
• Jaren Tilford, Turbotville
• Emily Wynn, Turbotvile
The dean’s list at Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work, subject to letter grade evaluation, during the spring 2022 semester.
Washington University dean’s list
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Becky Zhang, of Lewisburg, was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington University.
Zhang graduated in May from the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the dean’s list students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.
White Coat Ceremony held
SCRANTON — Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine held its 14th annual White Coat Ceremony for the Class of 2026 on Friday, Aug. 6, at the Scranton Cultural Center.
The future doctors participated in the ceremony, held in common with virtually every other medical school in the nation, designed to introduce them to the profession.
Students recited an oath acknowledging their responsibilities as future physicians and their obligations to future patients. Coats were provided by The Stanley J. Dudrick, M.D., and Alan G. Goldstein Endowed Fund.
Dr. Julie Byerley, Geisinger Commonwealth president and dean, reminded the students that despite the pace of change and new technology, relationships with patients need to remain constant.
Dr. Lauren Nicholls presented the Dr. Lester Saidman Memorial Lecture, named in honor of the respected physician and educator from Luzerne County.
Nicholls, attending physician at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, was also a recipient of the School of Medicine’s Leonard Tow Humanism in Medicine Award for her continued focus on the human experience of her palliative and hospice care.
Local White Coat students include:
• Maria Figueroa, Lewisburg
• Robert Han, Lewisburg
• Adam Cole, Winfield
