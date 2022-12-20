Wednesday, Dec. 21
Boys basketball
Lewisburg at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.
East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Boys basketball
Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.
Line Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Millville at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.
Jersey Shore at Milton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 23
Boys basketball
Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. at Bucktail, 6 p.m.
Girls basketball
South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. TBA (at Booster Club Tournament), 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Boys basketball
South Williamsport at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
Warrior Run vs. TBA (at Booster Club Tournament), TBA
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Bob Rohm Tournament (at Bloomsburg U.), 10 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Girls basketball
Milton vs. Meadowbrook at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, 4
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA
Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA
