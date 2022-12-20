Wednesday, Dec. 21

Boys basketball

Lewisburg at St. John Neumann, 7:30 p.m.

East Juniata at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mifflinburg at Danville, 7:30 p.m.

Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Boys basketball

Milton at Bloomsburg, 7:30 p.m.

Line Mountain at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Millville at Meadowbrook Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Midd-West at Lewisburg, 7 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Penns Valley, 7 p.m.

Jersey Shore at Milton, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 23

Boys basketball

Selinsgrove at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Montoursville at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook Chr. at Bucktail, 6 p.m.

Girls basketball

South Williamsport at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. TBA (at Booster Club Tournament), 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Boys basketball

South Williamsport at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Warrior Run vs. TBA (at Booster Club Tournament), TBA

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Bob Rohm Tournament (at Bloomsburg U.), 10 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Girls basketball

Milton vs. Meadowbrook at Montgomery Christmas Tournament, 4

Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Lewisburg at Chambersburg Tournament, TBA

Milton and Warrior Run at Trojan Wars Tournament, TBA

