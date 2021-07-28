Donald N. Everitt
Visitation is from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Adamo Funeral Home, 16 Walnut St., Mifflinburg, where a life celebration service will follow at 4.
Frank R. Yurkoski
A memorial Mass for Frank R. Yurkoski, 92, who passed away April 12, 2020, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 30, at Sacred Heart Church, Lewisburg.
Kay S. Houseknecht
Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 567 E. Water St., Hughesville.
