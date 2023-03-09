Actor Joyce Van Patten is 89. Actor Trish Van Devere is 82. Singer John Cale (The Velvet Underground) is 81. Singer Mark Lindsay of Paul Revere and the Raiders is 81. TV anchor Charles Gibson is 80. Guitarist Robin Trower (Procol Harum) is 78. Singer Jeffrey Osborne is 75. Guitarist Jimmie Fadden of The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is 75. Actor Linda Fiorentino (“Men In Black”) is 65. Actor Tom Amandes (“Eli Stone,” ″Parenthood”) is 64. Guitarist Rusty Hendrix of Confederate Railroad is 63. Actor Juliette Binoche (“Chocolat,” ″The English Patient”) is 59. Bassist Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five is 55. Drummer Shannon Leto of 30 Seconds To Mars is 53. Rapper C-Murder (AKA C-Miller) is 52. Actor Emmanuel Lewis (“Webster”) is 52. Actor Jean Louisa Kelly (“Yes, Dear,” ″Mr. Holland’s Opus”) is 51. Actor Kerr Smith (“Life Unexpected,” ″Dawson’s Creek”) is 51. Actor Oscar Isaac (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”) is 44. Comedian Jordan Klepper (“The Daily Show”) is 44. Rapper Chingy is 43. Actor Matthew Gray Gubler (“Criminal Minds”) is 43. Guitarist Chad Gilbert of New Found Glory is 42. Keyboardist Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes is 40. Actor Brittany Snow (“American Dreams,” ″Hairspray”) is 37. Rapper Bow Wow is 36. Rapper YG is 33. Actor Luis Armand Garcia (“George Lopez”) is 31. Actor Cierra Ramirez (“The Fosters”) is 28.
