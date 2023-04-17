1492: Christopher Columbus signed a contract with Spain to find a passage to Asia and the Indies.
1521: Martin Luther was excommunicated from the Roman Catholic Church.
1864: U.S. Civil War General Grant banned the trading of prisoners.
1970: Apollo 13 returned to Earth safely after an on-board accident with an oxygen tank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.