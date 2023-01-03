Tuesday, Jan. 3
Boys basketball
Meadowbrook at NP-Liberty, 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.
Montoursville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Montoursville, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Boys basketball
Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.
Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 5
Girls basketball
Columbia County Chr. at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Bucknell at Lehigh, 6 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 6
Girls basketball
Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.
Coed swimming
Central Columbia/ Central Mtn. at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.
College wrestling
Bucknell at Michigan State, TBA
Saturday, Jan. 7
Boys basketball
Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
Boys wrestling
Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.
Coed bowling
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 8
Men’s basketball
Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Women’s basketball
Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
