Tuesday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook at NP-Liberty, 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 7:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Hughesville at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Montoursville, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Boys basketball

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 7:30 p.m.

Selinsgrove at Milton, 7:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Hughesville, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Girls basketball

Columbia County Chr. at Meadowbrook, 6 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Mifflinburg at Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Shikellamy at Milton, 7 p.m.

Men’s basketball

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at Lehigh, 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 6

Girls basketball

Warrior Run at Loyalsock, 7:30 p.m.

Coed swimming

Central Columbia/ Central Mtn. at Lewisburg, 6 p.m.

College wrestling

Bucknell at Michigan State, TBA

Saturday, Jan. 7

Boys basketball

Loyalsock at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.

Boys wrestling

Warrior Run at Muncy, 7 p.m.

Coed bowling

Midd-West at Mifflinburg, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

